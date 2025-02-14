AWS Direct Connect location is now available at Telehouse Bangkok, Thailand

Telehouse Bangkok customers can now directly access over 240 services on Amazon Web Services (AWS), including AWS's generative AI services via AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service that links customer networks directly to AWS Regions (data centers) through a dedicated network from Telehouse Bangkok. This enables private and secure connections with low latency and dedicated bandwidth to their own cloud environments.
Globally, Telehouse Bangkok will be the fourth AWS Direct Connect site[▼2] to implement the service, following Telehouse PARIS Voltaire, Telehouse London Docklands[▼3] and Telehouse Osaka[▼4].
Ken Miyashita, Managing Director of Telehouse Thailand, comments: “The AWS Direct Connect location at Telehouse Bangkok provides a secure, private link to AWS cloud services, enhances throughput and ensures stability of our customers’ networks. This is a critical milestone for our interconnection strategy and aligns with Thailand’s evolving business needs and initiatives such as the Thailand government’s 4.0 economic strategy, which aims to drive innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth.”
Telehouse Thailand, strategically located in the heart of Bangkok, is a purpose-built interconnection data center offering unparalleled advantages, and a 4-route diverse fiber duct ensuring top-tier network reliability, Telehouse establishes itself as a trustworthy digital infrastructure provider. Customers enjoy seamless access to a highly connected ecosystem of cloud service providers, telecom carriers/ISPs, and content providers through its Cross Connect service. This comprehensive connectivity ecosystem empowers businesses to deliver services efficiently to their end users while maintaining sustainable and reliable operations with access to a variety of service providers.