AWS Direct Connect location is now available at Telehouse Bangkok, Thailand

Telehouse Bangkok customers can now directly access over 240 services on Amazon Web Services (AWS), including AWS's generative AI services via AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service that links customer networks directly to AWS Regions (data centers) through a dedicated network from Telehouse Bangkok. This enables private and secure connections with low latency and dedicated bandwidth to their own cloud environments.

Globally, Telehouse Bangkok will be the fourth AWS Direct Connect site[▼2] to implement the service, following Telehouse PARIS Voltaire, Telehouse London Docklands[▼3] and Telehouse Osaka[▼4].