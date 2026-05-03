The coolest neighborhood in Asia? Exploring Song Wad viral food

SUNDAY, MAY 03, 2026

Welcome to Song Wad street, the historic neighborhood that’s officially becoming the trendiest spot in Bangkok City! In this episode, we’re taking you on a hunt through the alleys of this old trade district to find the most unique treats you’ve ever seen.

 


From nipple bun to a matcha that literally changes your voice, we’re showing you why Song Wat is a top destination guide must-visit for every traveler and local alike.

Highlight : 
Pieces Café & Bed

We dive into a hidden alley to taste the legendary Nipple Bun (Breast Milk Bread with Coconut Ice Cream). It’s quirky, cozy, and absolutely delicious. 🥨😳

 

:island (Island Cafe)

Get ready for some high-pitched fun with the Balloon Matcha Latte. Yes, it’s a green tea that makes you sound like a Minion! 🍵🎈

If you loved this neighborhood tour, don’t forget to subscribe and hit the bell for more exclusive Bangkok City adventures! Make sure to follow The Journey GO OUT for your weekly guide to the best food and hidden gems in Thailand. Join our community of explorers and stay tuned—our next mission is even bigger!

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