Labour minister orders foreign worker permit checks across Thailand

Julapun Amornvivat, Minister of Labour, spoke about a case reported in the media, saying that on Friday (May 1, 2026), military officers, administrative officials, Koh Phangan police and Koh Phangan Immigration Police jointly inspected a childcare facility in Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province.

They found offences under laws governing the work of foreign nationals and arrested a total of nine Thai and foreign suspects.

After receiving the report, he did not delay and immediately issued instructions, assigning the director-general of the Department of Employment (DOE) to send officials from the Surat Thani Provincial Employment Office to the area to check the facts urgently.

If foreign workers are found to be working outside the scope of their permits or working without permits, legal action will be taken strictly.

DOE ordered to tighten checks on foreign nationals working in Thailand

At the same time, he assigned the director-general of the DOE to order central and regional agencies to coordinate with all sectors and carry out proactive blanket inspections nationwide, to strictly oversee the employment of foreign workers and establishments.