Labour Ministry Busts 'Hopes and Dreams' Recruitment Scammers After $600,000 Fraud

Police dismantle a sophisticated criminal network that preyed on over 100 jobseekers with fictitious agricultural roles in Australia and New Zealand.

Thai authorities have dismantled a predatory recruitment gang that allegedly swindled more than 100 vulnerable workers out of 20 million baht ($600,000). The group stands accused of exploiting the economic desperation of labourers by promising lucrative agricultural placements in Australia and New Zealand that did not exist.

On Saturday, Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat, flanked by high-ranking officials from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD), detailed the results of the coordinated sting operation.

The gang operated primarily through digital channels, using polished social media profiles to masquerade as legitimate employment agencies.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate functioned with the clinical precision of a modern "scam centre," but with a more malicious edge. Detectives noted that the criminals specifically targeted individuals struggling with the rising cost of living and global energy price hikes.