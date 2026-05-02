Koh Phangan childcare centre raided over migrant workers

Soldiers, police and immigration officers raided a childcare centre on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on May 2, 2026, after complaints that foreign nationals were allegedly operating businesses in breach of Thai law.

Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, commander of the Fourth Army Region and director of Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, ordered the New Security Threats Control Command and units responsible for tackling related threats across 14 southern provinces to support the operation.

The raid was carried out jointly with local administrative officials, Koh Phangan police and Koh Phangan immigration officers.

Officials inspected a childcare business that also provided a playground service.

According to licence documents, the centre had received permission from the Surat Thani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to care for 18 children aged 2-5.