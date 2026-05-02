Koh Phangan childcare centre raided over migrant workers

Soldiers, police and immigration officers raided a childcare centre on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on May 2, 2026, after complaints that foreign nationals were allegedly operating businesses in breach of Thai law.
Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, commander of the Fourth Army Region and director of Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, ordered the New Security Threats Control Command and units responsible for tackling related threats across 14 southern provinces to support the operation.
The raid was carried out jointly with local administrative officials, Koh Phangan police and Koh Phangan immigration officers.
Officials inspected a childcare business that also provided a playground service.
According to licence documents, the centre had received permission from the Surat Thani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to care for 18 children aged 2-5.
However, officers said they found 89 Israeli children and youths aged 2-12 at the site, significantly exceeding the permitted number. They also found 40 Myanmar workers, some of whom allegedly ran away, and 12 foreign nationals of other nationalities.
Officials separated legal action against nine suspects as follows:
Officials said all procedures were carried out strictly under Section 22 of the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565 before all suspects were handed over to Koh Phangan police investigators for legal proceedings.
The operation followed earlier complaints on social media about Israeli nationals allegedly operating businesses in violation of Thai law, which authorities said could affect national security in the long term.
The Fourth Army Region said it had taken the matter seriously and ordered military officers to support responsible agencies in arresting offenders decisively and transparently.
Members of the public who have information about wrongdoing are encouraged to report it to the relevant authorities.