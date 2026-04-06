Illegal Bangkok school under scrutiny for hiring unlicensed foreign teachers

In the wake of a police and Department of Employment raid on an illegal international school in Bangkok’s Prawet district, the Teachers’ Council of Thailand is accelerating its investigation into possible offences linked to the employment of unlicensed foreign teachers, violations that carry penalties of imprisonment and fines.
Authorities inspected the school after receiving reports that it had been operating without a licence and had employed foreign teachers without valid work permits. The investigation found that the so-called international school had not been legally licensed to operate as an educational institution.
Officials also found that a number of foreign nationals had been employed both as subject teachers and as staff within the school. After checking documents on an individual basis, authorities discovered that 10 foreign nationals had been working without work permits.
Those detained were from several countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria, and were arrested for prosecution.
Asst Prof Dr Amonwan Werathummo, secretary-general of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand, said the Teachers and Educational Personnel Council Act BE 2546 (2003) designates the professions of teacher, school administrator, educational administrator and certain other educational personnel as regulated professions.
Under Section 43 of the law, no one may practise a regulated profession without first obtaining a licence from the Teachers’ Council of Thailand.
In addition, Section 46 states that no person may present themselves in any way that would lead others to believe they are entitled or prepared to practise the profession without a licence from the Teachers’ Council. It also prohibits educational institutions from employing unlicensed individuals in regulated professional roles, unless approval has been granted by the council.
Anyone found in breach of Section 43 faces a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. Anyone found in breach of Section 46 faces a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
In this case, the Teachers’ Council is urgently verifying the facts with the relevant agencies to determine whether the school allowed unlicensed individuals to work as teachers, a profession classified as regulated under Thai law.
If it is confirmed that the school permitted individuals without licences to work in regulated teaching roles, the case would constitute an offence both on the part of the individuals for practising without a licence and on the part of the school for employing unlicensed personnel in regulated positions.
Such offences are punishable by imprisonment, fines, or both. The Teachers’ Council said it will definitely pursue legal action against those found responsible.