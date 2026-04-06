Illegal Bangkok school under scrutiny for hiring unlicensed foreign teachers

In the wake of a police and Department of Employment raid on an illegal international school in Bangkok’s Prawet district, the Teachers’ Council of Thailand is accelerating its investigation into possible offences linked to the employment of unlicensed foreign teachers, violations that carry penalties of imprisonment and fines.

Authorities inspected the school after receiving reports that it had been operating without a licence and had employed foreign teachers without valid work permits. The investigation found that the so-called international school had not been legally licensed to operate as an educational institution.

Officials also found that a number of foreign nationals had been employed both as subject teachers and as staff within the school. After checking documents on an individual basis, authorities discovered that 10 foreign nationals had been working without work permits.

Those detained were from several countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria, and were arrested for prosecution.