BTS denies Rabbit Card ‘ban’ claims, says KYC rules apply to all users

Kannavee says he sought answers for three days

Kannavee said he had raised questions to BTS and the Rabbit Card service provider on January 1, 2026, asking whether the reported restrictions were true.

He called for an urgent public explanation after what he described as indications that service conditions had changed, with reasons appearing to be linked to nationality/country and even occupational status or political roles tied to specific provinces.

Kannavee said he had still not received a response after three days. He cited a complaint from a Myanmar national who uses the name Zaw Htun Lat, who claimed his Rabbit Card was “blocked/confiscated” after presenting his passport, with staff allegedly saying it was due to updated terms and conditions and that any remaining balance would be refunded later.

Kannavee said what concerned him was that the explanation or document he referred to appeared to link the change to nationalities described as “high-risk” and to politicians from the three southern border provinces—criteria he said could be seen as broad-brush and potentially discriminatory without a clear, necessary and proportionate basis.

“Although Thailand still lacks a comprehensive anti-discrimination law that clearly applies to the private sector in all cases, this incident once again shows why such a law is necessary. I pushed for one in the previous House of Representatives, to set minimum standards on equality, transparency and remedies for services that affect large numbers of people,” he said.

Kannavee said he was seeking clear answers from the service provider and regulators, including: