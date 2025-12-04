BTS and MRT offer free rides for fathers on December 5, National and Father’s Day

On December 5, 2025, in celebration of National Day and Father's Day, which coincides with the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the BTS and MRT services will offer free rides for fathers travelling with their children. Here are the details:
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), in collaboration with the MRT concessionaires, will waive the fare for fathers on all four MRT lines (Purple, Blue, Yellow and Pink).
Fathers can receive a free MRT ticket by showing their ID at the ticketing counter. This offer is valid at all stations for the entire operational period on December 5, 2025, but the children will still need to pay the regular fare.
As for the BTS, fathers can also ride for free on all lines, including the extended Sukhumvit and Silom Lines, as well as the Gold Line, from 06:00 AM to 12:00 AM on December 5, 2025.
To claim the free ride, children should accompany their fathers to the ticketing counter to obtain a free ticket for one father per child. The father and child must board and alight at the same station. Children will still need to pay the regular fare.
Additionally, children under 90 cm tall can travel for free.