BTS and MRT offer free rides for fathers on December 5, National and Father’s Day

On December 5, 2025, in celebration of National Day and Father's Day, which coincides with the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the BTS and MRT services will offer free rides for fathers travelling with their children. Here are the details:

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), in collaboration with the MRT concessionaires, will waive the fare for fathers on all four MRT lines (Purple, Blue, Yellow and Pink).

Fathers can receive a free MRT ticket by showing their ID at the ticketing counter. This offer is valid at all stations for the entire operational period on December 5, 2025, but the children will still need to pay the regular fare.