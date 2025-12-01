BTS offers free rides for fathers on December 5 to boost family tourism

Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS skytrain, announced that fathers will be able to travel free of charge on all BTS lines on December 5.

The date marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the National Day, Father’s Day, and World Soil Day. It is also a period when the public pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

BTSC said the initiative aims to honour the significance of the day by encouraging children to take their fathers on the BTS for free, covering the Sukhumvit Line, Silom Line, and the Gold Line from 6am to midnight.

To receive a free ticket, passengers must present themselves with their fathers at the ticket office. Each father is entitled to one free ticket and must enter and exit the same station as their child. Children will still pay the normal fare. Travel is also free for children under 90 centimetres in height.