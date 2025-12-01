BTS offers free rides for fathers on December 5 to boost family tourism

Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS skytrain, announced that fathers will be able to travel free of charge on all BTS lines on December 5.
The date marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the National Day, Father’s Day, and World Soil Day. It is also a period when the public pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
BTSC said the initiative aims to honour the significance of the day by encouraging children to take their fathers on the BTS for free, covering the Sukhumvit Line, Silom Line, and the Gold Line from 6am to midnight.
To receive a free ticket, passengers must present themselves with their fathers at the ticket office. Each father is entitled to one free ticket and must enter and exit the same station as their child. Children will still pay the normal fare. Travel is also free for children under 90 centimetres in height.
To mark the occasion, BTS is encouraging families to explore destinations along the network. One recommended stop is Queen Sirikit Park, a botanical garden created in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
Open daily from 5am to 7pm, it offers green spaces, plant learning zones and outdoor activities. Passengers can alight at Mo Chit Station (N8), Exit 1 or 3, and walk through the Chatuchak area for 5–10 minutes to reach the park.
Families can also enjoy the spectacular annual light-and-sound festival “Vijit Chao Phraya 2025”, themed “The Light of Siam: The Mother of the Nation”. The event pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen Mother through cutting-edge lighting displays illuminating bridges, temples, historic buildings and new riverside landmarks along the Chao Phraya River.
The festival is free to the public and runs daily from 6pm to 10pm until December 23.