BTS Group wins Sustainability Disclosure Award 2025 for the 7th consecutive year

The award was presented by Ms. Weeraya Preyapan, Director of Sustainability Disclosure Community, Thaipat Institute, at the Auditorium, 5th floor, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

This recognition reflects BTS Group’s strong commitment to transparency in disclosing sustainability – related information for the benefit of the public. It also demonstrates the company’s robust policy for preparing and publishing accurate and verifiably sustainability information.

Furthermore, receiving this award for the seventh consecutive year reinforces BTS Group’s leadership in sustainability. The company remains committed to growing alongside Thai society by providing high – quality, factual information to build stakeholder trust and to help drive Thailand toward a sustainable future.



