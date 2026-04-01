Takaichi, Macron affirm cooperation to calm Middle East situation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron, in a summit held on Wednesday (April 1), affirmed the importance of bringing calm to the Middle East as soon as possible.

At their meeting held at the State Guest House in Tokyo, the two leaders also expressed their readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe ship navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran.

Furthermore, they agreed to be in close communication over the stable supply of critical materials, such as crude oil,

The Iran situation is "an urgent issue for both our countries," Takaichi told Macron.

The French leader said that Japan and France can demonstrate their close cooperation over the Iran situation.