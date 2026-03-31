Mitsubishi Materials signs MOU for US rare earths recycling

Mitsubishi Materials Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday (March 31) with ReElement Technologies Corp. to collaborate on recycling rare earths and rare metals as part of efforts by the Japanese and US governments to ensure a stable supply of critical minerals.

Mitsubishi Materials, a Japanese metals company, will invest in Indiana-based ReElement to cooperate with a project in the United States to recycle resources from used magnets and batteries. The two companies are considering pursuing joint operations in Japan.

ReElement has technology to recover high-purity rare earths and rare metals from scrap such as used magnets and batteries, as well as natural ores and mining waste.