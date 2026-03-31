Japan, Indonesia leaders agree to cooperate on energy security

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed Tuesday (March 31) to cooperate closely in the field of energy security amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the conflict between the US-Israeli side and Iran.

At their 45-minute meeting at the State Guest House in Tokyo, the two leaders had an in-depth discussion over the Middle East and affirmed that their countries will work together to help calm the situation there early.

Takaichi and Prabowo confirmed that Japan and Indonesia will cooperate to strengthen supply chains for liquefied natural gas and other items, while agreeing to expand collaboration on maritime security through Japan's official security assistance program, under which the country provides defence equipment to like-minded nations free of charge.