Japan, Indonesia leaders agree to cooperate on energy security

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed Tuesday (March 31) to cooperate closely in the field of energy security amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the conflict between the US-Israeli side and Iran.
At their 45-minute meeting at the State Guest House in Tokyo, the two leaders had an in-depth discussion over the Middle East and affirmed that their countries will work together to help calm the situation there early.
Takaichi and Prabowo confirmed that Japan and Indonesia will cooperate to strengthen supply chains for liquefied natural gas and other items, while agreeing to expand collaboration on maritime security through Japan's official security assistance program, under which the country provides defence equipment to like-minded nations free of charge.
The two leaders also affirmed cooperation to foster artificial intelligence experts in Indonesia and enhance measures against floods and other natural disasters.
In addition, they discussed regional affairs, including issues related to China and nuclear and missile development by North Korea.
At a joint press conference after the bilateral summit, Takaichi stressed that cooperation with Indonesia, which is located at a strategic area between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, is "critically important to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific."
"We confirmed the bilateral relationship to make the region strong and affluent," she added.
Prabowo vowed to maintain the friendship between Indonesia and Japan, expressing hope to invite Takaichi to his country in the near future. This is Prabowo's first official visit to Japan since taking office as Indonesian president in October 2024.
Indonesia, which has the fourth-largest population in the world, at around 280 million, is the biggest Muslim country, with nearly 90 per cent of its people believing in Islam. It therefore has deep relations with Middle East nations, and is also a leader among the Global South emerging and developing countries.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]