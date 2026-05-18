Cruise nightmare — virus-linked ship arrives in Rotterdam

The cruise ship MV Hondius has docked in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for disinfection, bringing an end to a seven-week voyage overshadowed by a rare hantavirus outbreak.

The ship arrived on Monday morning after travelling about 8,500 miles. The outbreak has been linked to 11 confirmed or suspected infections and three deaths, prompting health authorities around the world to monitor the situation closely.

Only Captain Jan Dobrogowski and 26 crew members remained on board when the vessel reached the Dutch port. Most passengers, including 18 Americans, are being sent into quarantine in their home countries.

The MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, in southern Argentina, on April 1 with nearly 150 passengers and crew on a nature cruise covering some of the world’s most remote islands.