Hantavirus cruise scare — Dutch hospital quarantines 12 staff

A Dutch hospital has quarantined 12 medical workers for six weeks after a hantavirus patient from the MV Hondius cruise ship was handled under procedures that were not considered strict enough for the virus strain involved, Reuters reported.

Radboudumc hospital in Nijmegen said in a statement that the risk of infection was very low and that patient care was continuing without disruption.

The quarantine highlights the challenges facing hospitals and other facilities as they move quickly to comply with strict protocols in responding to the hantavirus strain linked to an outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The World Health Organization has raised the number of confirmed cases to nine, up by two from the previous day.

The WHO director-general said more infections could still be reported because of the virus’s long incubation period, but stressed that the situation was not a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19.

The virus can be fatal, but it does not spread easily from person to person.