More rain nationwide, North hardest hit, Bangkok sees storms and gusts

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast the weather for Wednesday (May 13, 2026), saying rain would increase across Thailand.

The North was described as seeing the heaviest rain, with rain expected in 60% of the area, while Bangkok would have thundershowers and gusty winds.

For the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in the South because southwesterly winds are covering the Andaman Sea and the southern region.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.

For upper Thailand, thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in some areas, with isolated heavy rain in the North and Central region, because southerly and southwesterly winds are covering upper Thailand.