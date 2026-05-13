More rain nationwide, North hardest hit, Bangkok sees storms and gusts

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast the weather for Wednesday (May 13, 2026), saying rain would increase across Thailand.
The North was described as seeing the heaviest rain, with rain expected in 60% of the area, while Bangkok would have thundershowers and gusty winds.
For the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in the South because southwesterly winds are covering the Andaman Sea and the southern region.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.
For upper Thailand, thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in some areas, with isolated heavy rain in the North and Central region, because southerly and southwesterly winds are covering upper Thailand.
Hot weather will continue in some areas.
People are advised to beware of thundershowers, gusty winds, heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off from forested areas, especially foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees, prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
In addition, from Thursday (May 14, 2026) to Monday (May 18, 2026), Thailand is expected to see more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Central, East and South.
This is because an active low-pressure cell covering the lower Bay of Bengal is expected to move up to cover the upper Bay of Bengal, while the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are also expected to strengthen.
The Andaman Sea is forecast to have waves 2–3 metres high, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.
The upper Gulf of Thailand is forecast to have waves about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Wednesday (May 13, 2026) to 6am on Thursday (May 14, 2026)
Bangkok and vicinity
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region, east coast
Southern region, west coast