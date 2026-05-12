TMD warns of 60% rain in Bangkok and storms across 45 provinces

TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2026
TMD warns of 60% rain in Bangkok and storms across 45 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department says southern Thailand will see more rain, while upper Thailand stays hot with thunderstorms, gusts and isolated heavy falls.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast thundershowers covering 60% of the Bangkok area.
  • A weather warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds has been issued for 45 provinces across upper Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather for Tuesday (May 12, 2026), with Bangkok expected to see thundershowers in 60% of the area, while 45 provinces are forecast to have thunderstorms and gusty winds, as southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand.

In the 24-hour forecast, the South is expected to see more rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, as easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthen.

The department advised people to beware of these conditions and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are forecast at about 1 metre and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

TMD warns of 60% rain in Bangkok and storms across 45 provinces

Sailors should avoid areas with thundershowers.

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day but will still have thunderstorms and gusty winds, with isolated heavy rain in the North and East, as southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand.

People were advised to beware of thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain in some areas.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while people should take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (May 12) to 6am on Wednesday (May 13)

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 60% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-20km/h

North

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 60% of the area, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-15km/h

Northeast

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds: 10-20km/h

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 40% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-38 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-20km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 40% of the area and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Sea waves are forecast at about 1 metre and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

South, east coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Sea waves are forecast at about 1 metre and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

South, west coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds: 10-30km/h
  • Sea waves are forecast below 1 metre and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
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