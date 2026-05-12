TMD warns of 60% rain in Bangkok and storms across 45 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast weather for Tuesday (May 12, 2026), with Bangkok expected to see thundershowers in 60% of the area, while 45 provinces are forecast to have thunderstorms and gusty winds, as southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand.

In the 24-hour forecast, the South is expected to see more rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, as easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthen.

The department advised people to beware of these conditions and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are forecast at about 1 metre and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.