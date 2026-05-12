Royal Ploughing Ceremony returns with centuries-old traditions

The ceremony also reflects ancient concerns over natural risks facing farmers, including too much or too little rain, pests and other threats to crops. Its rituals combine prayer, Buddhist merit-making and Brahmin offerings to seek blessing, reassurance and signs for the farming year ahead.

The ceremony is held in the sixth lunar month, usually in May, which is considered an appropriate time to begin rice cultivation. Unlike some other royal ceremonies, the date is not fixed each year but is selected according to an auspicious time.

The full traditional ceremony was last performed in 1936 before being suspended. It was revived in 1960 after the Cabinet resolved to restore the royal tradition, recognising its value in preserving national heritage and strengthening public morale.

After the revival, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great ordered some parts of the ceremony to be adjusted to suit the modern era and presided over the ceremony every year thereafter.

In the early years after the revival, the Lord of the Ploughing Ceremony was the director-general of the Rice Department, while the four celestial maidens were selected from wives of senior officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Today, the Lord of the Ploughing Ceremony is the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. The four celestial maidens, who carry gold and silver baskets, are selected from unmarried female civil servants under the ministry who meet official rank and royal decoration requirements.

The Royal Cultivation Ceremony is a blessing rite for grains and food crops. The king offers prayers for abundance across the kingdom, with rice regarded as the main food of the people. Other edible crops, including beans and sesame, are also included in the rite.

The grains used in the ceremony include both ordinary rice and glutinous rice, as well as 40 types of crop seeds packed in white cloth bags, together with tubers and other plant varieties capable of germination.

The rice seeds used in the ploughing ceremony are high-quality varieties grown under royal projects at Chitralada Villa. Some are scattered during the ceremony, while the remaining seeds are packed and distributed to farmers and people nationwide as an auspicious blessing for the planting season.

Since 1966, the Cabinet has also designated the day of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony as Farmers’ Day, encouraging people to recognise the importance of agriculture and its contribution to the country’s economy.