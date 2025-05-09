Their Majesties preside over annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony

This year, the ministry permanent secretary Prayoon Inskul served as the ploughing lord. He selected one of three folded cloths and received the one indicating five spans. According to tradition, this signifies moderate rainfall, a good yield of rice and other crops, along with an abundance of both plant- and animal-based food.

Following this, the ploughing lord led a team consisting of celestial maidens and royal oxen in three rounds of ploughing, each performed three times: the first to break the soil into clumps, the second to sow seeds, and the final round to cover the seeds with soil.