Royal Ploughing Ceremony: A royal rite to mark the rice-growing season

This annual royal rite, held on a date determined by the Bureau of the Royal Household in accordance with the auspicious timing of the royal calendar, symbolises the official start of rice cultivation for the year.
The ceremony is intended to boost the morale of Thai farmers and to honour the vital role of agriculture in the nation’s prosperity. While the day is recognised as a public holiday for civil servants, private businesses and banks remain open as usual.
The Royal Ploughing Ceremony comprises two main rituals held in Bangkok:
The Raek Na Khwan ceremony dates back to the Sukhothai period (1238–1438). During that era, the King did not personally perform the ploughing but attended as the royal presider over the event. In the Ayutthaya period, monarchs ceased attending in person and instead delegated royal representatives.
The current format, which unites the two ceremonies, was established during the reign of King Rama IV of the Rattanakosin era and is formally known as Phra Ratcha Phithi Phuetcha Mongkhon Charot Phra Nangkhan Raek Na Khwan.
Each year, the ceremony includes predictions regarding the agricultural fortunes of the coming season. These forecasts are made through a series of symbolic rituals.
The ploughing lord selects one of three folded cloths of varying lengths from a tray covered in ceremonial fabric. Each length corresponds to a specific prophecy:
The ploughing lord performs three rounds of ploughing:
After ploughing, a further prophecy is made based on what the royal oxen choose to eat from a selection of seven items: paddy, maize, green beans, sesame, liquor, water and grass:
Each year, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry organises the ceremony, both as a model for farmers and as a sacred rite to inspire agricultural prosperity across the kingdom.
People across Thailand will be able to watch the live broadcast of the 2025 Royal Ploughing Ceremony from 8am onwards via the Television Pool of Thailand.