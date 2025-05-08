Royal Ploughing Ceremony: A royal rite to mark the rice-growing season

THURSDAY, MAY 08, 2025

Thailand’s Royal Ploughing Ceremony, which dates back to the Sukhothai Kingdom, is scheduled for Friday, May 9, to mark the traditional beginning of the rice-growing season.

This annual royal rite, held on a date determined by the Bureau of the Royal Household in accordance with the auspicious timing of the royal calendar, symbolises the official start of rice cultivation for the year.

The ceremony is intended to boost the morale of Thai farmers and to honour the vital role of agriculture in the nation’s prosperity. While the day is recognised as a public holiday for civil servants, private businesses and banks remain open as usual.

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony comprises two main rituals held in Bangkok:

  • Phuetcha Mongkhon Ceremony: This Buddhist rite involves the blessing of seeds to ensure they are free from disease and capable of yielding abundant crops. It takes place within the ordination hall of Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha).
  • Raek Na Khwan Ceremony: This Brahmin rite marks the symbolic beginning of ploughing and seed sowing, signifying the start of the farming season. It is conducted at Sanam Luang, the royal ceremonial ground in front of the Grand Palace.

The Raek Na Khwan ceremony dates back to the Sukhothai period (1238–1438). During that era, the King did not personally perform the ploughing but attended as the royal presider over the event. In the Ayutthaya period, monarchs ceased attending in person and instead delegated royal representatives. 

The current format, which unites the two ceremonies, was established during the reign of King Rama IV of the Rattanakosin era and is formally known as Phra Ratcha Phithi Phuetcha Mongkhon Charot Phra Nangkhan Raek Na Khwan.

Each year, the ceremony includes predictions regarding the agricultural fortunes of the coming season. These forecasts are made through a series of symbolic rituals.

The ploughing lord selects one of three folded cloths of varying lengths from a tray covered in ceremonial fabric. Each length corresponds to a specific prophecy:

  • Four spans: Higher than usual rainfall is predicted. Crops on higher ground will flourish, while lowland fields may suffer some damage.
  • Five spans: Rainfall will be moderate. Rice and other crops will yield well, with an abundance of both plant and animal food.
  • Six spans: Rainfall will be low. Crops in lowland areas will prosper, but those on higher ground may experience some damage.

The ploughing lord  performs three rounds of ploughing:

  • First round: A deep plough to break the soil into clumps.
  • Second round: A cross-plough to break the clumps into finer soil, during which seeds are sown.
  • Third round: A final plough to cover the seeds with soil.

After ploughing, a further prophecy is made based on what the royal oxen choose to eat from a selection of seven items: paddy, maize, green beans, sesame, liquor, water and grass:

  • Paddy or maize: Forecast of abundant grains and fruits.
  • Beans or sesame: Prediction of plentiful fruits and foodstuffs.
  • Water or grass: Sufficient water supply and a rich harvest of grains, fruits and meat.
  • Liquor: Improved transport and flourishing trade with foreign countries, boosting the economy.

Each year, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry organises the ceremony, both as a model for farmers and as a sacred rite to inspire agricultural prosperity across the kingdom.

People across Thailand will be able to watch the live broadcast of the 2025 Royal Ploughing Ceremony from 8am onwards via the Television Pool of Thailand.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony: A royal rite to mark the rice-growing season Royal Ploughing Ceremony: A royal rite to mark the rice-growing season

 

