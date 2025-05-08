Royal Ploughing Ceremony: A royal rite to mark the rice-growing season

Each year, the ceremony includes predictions regarding the agricultural fortunes of the coming season. These forecasts are made through a series of symbolic rituals.

The ploughing lord selects one of three folded cloths of varying lengths from a tray covered in ceremonial fabric. Each length corresponds to a specific prophecy:

Four spans: Higher than usual rainfall is predicted. Crops on higher ground will flourish, while lowland fields may suffer some damage.

The ploughing lord performs three rounds of ploughing:

First round: A deep plough to break the soil into clumps.

After ploughing, a further prophecy is made based on what the royal oxen choose to eat from a selection of seven items: paddy, maize, green beans, sesame, liquor, water and grass:

Paddy or maize: Forecast of abundant grains and fruits.

Each year, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry organises the ceremony, both as a model for farmers and as a sacred rite to inspire agricultural prosperity across the kingdom.

People across Thailand will be able to watch the live broadcast of the 2025 Royal Ploughing Ceremony from 8am onwards via the Television Pool of Thailand.