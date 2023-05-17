Royal Ploughing Ceremony kicks off rice-growing season

The ceremony took place at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district.

Their Majesties paid respect to Phra Phuttha Maha Mani Rattana Patimakon (the Emerald Buddha) and other sacred images, and sprinkled holy water on crops for an abundant harvest in Thailand.

This year, Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Prayoon Insakul was appointed as Phraya Raek Na, while officials from agriculture-related agencies were selected for the roles of Celestial Maidens.

The ancient royal tradition to mark the start of the rice-growing season and forecast the harvest is being held at Sanam Luang in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning.

This year, the Agriculture Ministry’s Rice Department offered six types of seeds for farmers and the general public to grow on the Royal Ploughing Day for luck and prosperity in rice output.

A total of 2,244 kg. of seeds have been up for grabs at provincial agricultural offices. They are: White Jasmine 105, Pathum Thani 1, Kor Khor 6, Kor Khor 43, Kor Khor 85, and Kor Khor 87 rices.