ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting prioritises community progress, planning

The session was hosted and chaired by Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Saleumxay Kommasith, and took place on Thursday at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane.

Participants reviewed the progress of ASEAN Community building and the implementation of Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship priorities under the theme “Enhancing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience”.

Key topics of discussion included the strategic plan for the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, encompassing the ASEAN Political, Economic, and Cultural Community Strategic Plans. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the imminent signing of the ASEAN Treaty by Algeria, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain and Mexico.