ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting prioritises community progress, planning

The session was hosted and chaired by Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Saleumxay Kommasith, and took place on Thursday at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane.
Participants reviewed the progress of ASEAN Community building and the implementation of Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship priorities under the theme “Enhancing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience”.
Key topics of discussion included the strategic plan for the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, encompassing the ASEAN Political, Economic, and Cultural Community Strategic Plans. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the imminent signing of the ASEAN Treaty by Algeria, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain and Mexico.
In addition, the meeting evaluated the implementation of various agreements made by ASEAN leaders and emphasised the importance of strengthening ASEAN’s centrality in the evolving regional cooperation structure. The ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.
In the afternoon, Mr Saleumxay chaired a tripartite meeting between Laos, the ASEAN Secretariat, and Norway. The meeting commended the progress made since establishing a sectoral partnership between ASEAN and Norway in 2015, focusing on the implementation of the ASEAN-Norway action plan (2021-2025) and the future direction of cooperation.
On the same day, Mr Saleumxay also held bilateral meetings with representatives of several ASEAN member countries and ASEAN negotiators to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will continue until July 27 with participation from foreign ministers representing 35 countries. Approximately 29 documents, including the joint statement and agreements made between ASEAN and its partners, are expected to be approved or acknowledged.
These meetings will lay the groundwork for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings taking place in Laos from October 8-11.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network