Japanese automakers post higher US sales in 1st quarter

US vehicle sales by the Japanese companies rose 4.5 % from a year earlier to some 1.5 million units.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s sales increased 0.9 % to 570,269 units. Sales of Toyota's Tacoma pickup truck, assembled in Mexico and imported into the United States, nearly tripled to 59,825 units.

"Some customers took tariffs into account in deciding whether to buy," a company official said.