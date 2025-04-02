Myanmar junta chief to join regional summit in person, Thailand says

Min Aung Hlaing is the subject of western sanctions and is barred from attending summits of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN due to the Myanmar military's failure to implement an agreed peace plan with the bloc.

"He will join the meeting on the summit day," Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said at a press conference on Wednesday, when asked if the Myanmar junta leader will attend the BIMSTEC summit in person.

"I have, however, not received his traveling schedule yet," he said.

Another Thai official, who declined to be named, told Reuters Min Aung Hlaing would attend the summit in-person.