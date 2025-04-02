US Joint Chiefs Chair pick vows to modernize Japan alliance

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 02, 2025
|
Jiji Press

Retired Lt Gen Dan Caine, nominated by US President Donald Trump to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pledged Tuesday to modernize the Japan-US alliance.

"If confirmed, I will focus on modernizing our alliance with Japan by aligning strategic planning and priorities in a more integrated manner," Caine told a confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Modernizing the US-Japan command-and-control structure will help maintain a credible deterrent and ensure the alliance's effectiveness in a rapidly changing security environment," he also said.

 

Caine also showed eagerness to strengthen command-and-control coordination between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the US military, as well as voicing support for the security cooperation framework of Japan, the United States and South Korea.

