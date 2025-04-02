Cherry Blossom-Viewing Budget hits post-pandemic high

The average budget for this season was 166 yen higher than last year's average, which was the previous post-pandemic high.

This year's survey was conducted in late February through a smartphone app.

Respondents were asked to choose their budgets in 500-yen increments from a range between zero yen and 10,000 yen or more.

The average figure excluded answers from those who planned to spend zero yen on cherry blossom viewing.