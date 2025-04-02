Thailand Targets Record Tourism Revenue with Month-Long Songkran Celebrations

Thailand is gearing up for an unprecedented month-long Songkran celebration in April 2025, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aiming to generate a staggering 26.5 billion baht in tourism revenue.

The ambitious "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025" and the nationwide "Yen Tua La Maha Songkran" (Cool Across the Land Maha Songkran) events are designed to elevate the traditional water festival to a global spectacle, cementing Thailand's position as a top-tier festival destination.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through TAT, announced the grand festivities, with the "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025" taking centre stage from 11th to 15th April at Sanam Luang, Bangkok. This event will feature a spectacular parade and a diverse range of cultural activities, while the "Yen Tua La Maha Songkran" (Cool Across the Land Maha Songkran) celebrations will extend the festivities across the country throughout April.

The initiative seeks to underscore the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity status bestowed upon Songkran, reinforce Thailand's reputation for safe travel, and position the nation among the world's top ten festival destinations.

