Thailand Targets Record Tourism Revenue with Month-Long Songkran Celebrations

Thailand is gearing up for an unprecedented month-long Songkran celebration in April 2025, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aiming to generate a staggering 26.5 billion baht in tourism revenue.
The ambitious "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025" and the nationwide "Yen Tua La Maha Songkran" (Cool Across the Land Maha Songkran) events are designed to elevate the traditional water festival to a global spectacle, cementing Thailand's position as a top-tier festival destination.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through TAT, announced the grand festivities, with the "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025" taking centre stage from 11th to 15th April at Sanam Luang, Bangkok. This event will feature a spectacular parade and a diverse range of cultural activities, while the "Yen Tua La Maha Songkran" (Cool Across the Land Maha Songkran) celebrations will extend the festivities across the country throughout April.
The initiative seeks to underscore the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity status bestowed upon Songkran, reinforce Thailand's reputation for safe travel, and position the nation among the world's top ten festival destinations.
Tourism Vice-Minister Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham emphasised the government's commitment to elevating Songkran to a world-class event, driving tourism from major cities to regional destinations.
"Songkran is a source of national pride and a powerful expression of Thai soft power," he stated, highlighting its UNESCO recognition. "In this Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, we are determined to make Songkran a global event."
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool outlined the festival's ambitious scope, including a grand parade featuring eight carnival-style floats showcasing Thai cultural heritage.
"We are aiming to elevate Songkran beyond its traditional boundaries, celebrating its UNESCO status and promoting Thailand's tourism image," she said.
The festival at Sanam Luang will feature regional Songkran zones, Thai temple fair activities, water-pouring ceremonies, musical fountain shows, EDM performances, and a diverse range of food and product stalls. A main stage will host cultural and contemporary performances by renowned Thai artists.
TAT is also committed to sustainable tourism, implementing waste management initiatives and a "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025" web application to provide comprehensive event information.
Across the country, the "Yen Tua La Maha Songkran" (Cool Across the Land Maha Songkran) celebrations will showcase regional Songkran traditions, including events in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nong Khai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Ayutthaya, as well as music festivals organised by private partners.
TAT anticipates the Songkran period from 12th to 16th April 2025 to generate over 26.5 billion baht in tourism revenue, an 8% increase from the previous year.
This includes an estimated 476,000 international tourists, contributing 7.324 billion baht, and 4,418,500 domestic visitors, generating 19.240 billion baht.