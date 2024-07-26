Major Cambodia's Pursat highway project damaged by heavy rain

The section of National Road No 10 that links Bramoy and O'Som communes in the Veal Veng district has been temporarily closed after recent heavy rains caused extensive damage.

Veal Veng district governor Theang Leng said the damage was the result of about two weeks of heavy rains.

Traffic on the road, which was passable and frequently used even though it was still under construction, was suspended on the night of July 25.

“About 100 metres of the road has cracked. The street is still under construction by a Chinese investment company,” added the governor.

He noted that while rains were continuing to fall – sometimes heavy and sometimes light – because the region is mountainous, the rain did not cause flooding or threaten the homes or crops of residents.