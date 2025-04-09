Hot day with thundershowers expected across most of Thailand

These weather conditions are attributed to a heat low-pressure system over the northern part of the country, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southeasterly winds.

In southern Thailand, the easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring isolated thundershowers. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about one metre in height, with waves exceeding two metres during thunderstorms. All ships in these areas are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.

Looking ahead, from Saturday to Monday, a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea. This will trigger outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, the department added.