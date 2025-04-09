Hot day with thundershowers expected across most of Thailand

These weather conditions are attributed to a heat low-pressure system over the northern part of the country, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southeasterly winds.
In southern Thailand, the easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring isolated thundershowers. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about one metre in height, with waves exceeding two metres during thunderstorms. All ships in these areas are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
Looking ahead, from Saturday to Monday, a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea. This will trigger outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, the department added.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thunderstorms and gust mostly in Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Tak, Phetchabun and Phitsanulok; minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 37-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms and gust mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Roi Et, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 35-38°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla Pattani Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 36-38°C.