Lt Gen Wanchana outlines four ‘end game’ scenarios for Thai-Cambodian border conflict as major powers loom

Lt Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), on Friday posted the following message on Facebook:
The conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border is no longer just about “overlapping areas” or “nationalism”. It has become a sub-battle in a broader geopolitical game, watched closely by major powers such as the United States and China.
As a security analyst, I would like to propose four possible long-term “end game” scenarios, viewed through the lens of each side’s interests.
Scenario: The United States and its Western allies push for a shift in power, dismantle the “Hun” family’s rule, and support a liberal-leaning leader such as Sam Rainsy to replace them.
Theory/lessons from the past: This resembles a “regime change” model the United States has used in places such as Iraq or Libya. If the old leader refuses to yield, the ending could be severe, as seen with Saddam Hussein or Gaddafi.
Outcome: Cambodia would quickly pivot to become a key US ally in ASEAN, cutting the China cycle. The risk, however, is domestic turmoil on the scale of civil war.
Scenario: China judges that the Hun family is becoming “hard to control” or too problematic, and supports a leadership change by elevating a royal line (descendants of King Norodom Sihanouk) that China has long cultivated in Beijing to take the lead instead.
Theory/lessons from the past: China is adept at using diplomatic soft power through elite-level relationships. It has maintained and nurtured ties with Cambodia’s royal line as a “backup card”.
Outcome: The Hun family would have to go into exile. China retains comprehensive influence, while gaining a better image among Cambodians who respect the monarchy.
Scenario: The Hun family agrees to calm the border situation to ease pressure, but continues to hold absolute power.
Likelihood: Low, because no one likes this scenario.
US & China: Both see Hun Sen as highly “Machiavellian” (cunning and manipulative), practising constant “hedging”. He is not trusted, is hard to negotiate with, and has too much personal clout to be controlled.
Scenario: Hun Sen truly steps aside, or is pressured out of the power equation, allowing Hun Manet to govern without his father’s shadow.
Why is this the most interesting scenario?
In the long run, Scenario 4 has the highest chance of occurring, and could become the turning point that brings “peace” back to the Thai-Cambodian border, because:
Ultimately, calm will be possible when major powers agree that a “new actor” is easier to control than the “old actor”.