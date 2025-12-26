Lt Gen Wanchana outlines four ‘end game’ scenarios for Thai-Cambodian border conflict as major powers loom

Lt Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), on Friday posted the following message on Facebook:

Four “end game” scenarios in the Thai-Cambodian conflict: when major powers move, who wins this board?

The conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border is no longer just about “overlapping areas” or “nationalism”. It has become a sub-battle in a broader geopolitical game, watched closely by major powers such as the United States and China.

As a security analyst, I would like to propose four possible long-term “end game” scenarios, viewed through the lens of each side’s interests.



1) The Western Dream: “Regime change” towards democracy

Scenario: The United States and its Western allies push for a shift in power, dismantle the “Hun” family’s rule, and support a liberal-leaning leader such as Sam Rainsy to replace them.

Theory/lessons from the past: This resembles a “regime change” model the United States has used in places such as Iraq or Libya. If the old leader refuses to yield, the ending could be severe, as seen with Saddam Hussein or Gaddafi.

Outcome: Cambodia would quickly pivot to become a key US ally in ASEAN, cutting the China cycle. The risk, however, is domestic turmoil on the scale of civil war.