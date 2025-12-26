PCD names Thailand’s top 10 cleanest coasts and rivers for 2025

PCD said the 10-year trend for coastal seawater quality (2016–2025) has been broadly stable, with the Andaman coast continuing to record the best overall quality. Key recurring issues include elevated nutrients and bacteria, with higher nutrient loads potentially increasing the frequency of sea discolouration events.

For surface-water monitoring, PCD assessed 363 stations covering 59 main watercourses and six still-water bodies. The 2025 results were based on three rounds of sampling conducted from January to September.

Using the Water Quality Index (WQI), PCD reported surface-water quality as “good” at 40%, “fair” at 46%, and “degraded” at 14%. No sites were classified as “severely degraded”.

Top 10 surface-water sources (best quality)

Upper Phetchaburi River

Upper Tapi River

Un River

Nong Han Lake

Phum Duang River

Songkhram River

Khwae Noi River

Upper Lang Suan River

Loei River

Phong River

PCD said long-term monitoring over the past decade (2016–2025) shows a slight overall improvement in surface-water quality, with most water bodies ranging from “fair” to “good” and none falling into the “severely degraded” category—reflecting progress in surveillance, restoration and management efforts.

Surin said the department would continue regular monitoring to support planning, measures and water-quality management at both local and national levels, alongside public and private-sector cooperation on protecting public waterways, improving wastewater management and using water resources responsibly.

PCD also urged all stakeholders to be mindful of environmental impacts from activities that could affect both surface water and seawater over the long term, to help maintain water quality for sustainable use.