Water shortages and rising demand: WEF warns of global water crisis and the need for innovation

According to the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) report, global urban water demand is set to rise by nearly 80% by 2050, as urban populations are projected to account for nearly 70% of the global population. This presents a significant challenge, especially for rapidly expanding cities, and underlines the urgent need for strategic, sustainable solutions.

The report warns that cities worldwide are becoming the frontline in the battle against water scarcity. Urban areas, already facing major challenges with water availability, are heading towards a situation where demand exceeds the sustainable supply of water.

The WEF predicts that by 2050, the demand for water in urban areas will increase by almost 80%, while the global urban population will make up nearly 70% of the world’s total population. This means cities will need to manage vast amounts of water for millions of people, all while navigating climate constraints, ageing infrastructure, and complex water governance systems.

The WEF also notes that the water crisis is not limited to poorer or drought-prone regions but is now recognised as a global risk, affecting cities across Europe, the United States, and Asia. Many urban areas, particularly in developing regions, are already operating with unsustainable water use levels. Additionally, water-related disasters, including droughts, floods, and storms, are becoming more frequent and severe.