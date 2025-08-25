Drought: the silent threat creeping into Thailand and across the globe

Thailand is directly affected in multiple sectors, especially agriculture, where crop losses are mounting, water levels in major dams are dropping, and social and health problems are emerging.

A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted that drought-affected areas worldwide have more than doubled since 1900. The most severe impacts are in Africa, where 23 million people faced extreme hunger in 2023 due to prolonged drought.

Mark Svoboda, Director of the US National Drought Mitigation Centre, warned: “Drought is no longer a distant threat but is intensifying and requires urgent global cooperation.”