Drought: the silent threat creeping into Thailand and across the globe

Thailand is directly affected in multiple sectors, especially agriculture, where crop losses are mounting, water levels in major dams are dropping, and social and health problems are emerging.
A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted that drought-affected areas worldwide have more than doubled since 1900. The most severe impacts are in Africa, where 23 million people faced extreme hunger in 2023 due to prolonged drought.
Mark Svoboda, Director of the US National Drought Mitigation Centre, warned: “Drought is no longer a distant threat but is intensifying and requires urgent global cooperation.”
Between 2023 and 2025, the world has experienced one of the most severe drought episodes in modern history. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has identified several drought hotspots where climate change, mismanaged land use, and excessive water consumption have created a cycle of worsening scarcity.
Although Thailand lies in a tropical climate zone, it is not immune to drought. In early 2025, severe water shortages hit large parts of the north, northeast, and central regions, which rely heavily on reservoirs and major rivers.
Drought affects more than agriculture; it threatens the foundations of modern economies and infrastructure.
Altogether, global drought-related damages amount to around US$307 billion annually—evidence that this is not merely a farmers’ problem but one that affects all sectors of society.
Unlike storms or floods, drought strikes quietly yet persistently, eroding livelihoods, economies, and ecosystems. For Thailand and the wider international community, preparedness and proactive action against drought are no longer optional—they are an urgent necessity.