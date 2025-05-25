Sadom clinches Korea Open, ends 3-year drought in style

“This is one of the biggest events in the region. It’s a big honour to win here,” said an emotional Sadom, whose last triumph came at the Singapore Open in 2022. “I really focused today. More than the past three days. I’m just so happy.”

Poom, who began the day with a one-shot lead, faltered late in the round with costly bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes, allowing Sadom to seize control and close out the victory. Korea’s Songgyu Yoo (72) placed third, four strokes adrift, while Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho produced the lowest round of the week, a sizzling 64, to finish tied fourth alongside Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and teenage Korean amateur Minsu Kim.

The victory lifts Sadom to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit standings, overtaking Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and American Ollie Schniederjans.

It was a roller-coaster final round, with the lead exchanging hands multiple times between the Thai duo. Sadom, who started one back, bogeyed the opening hole before Poom double-bogeyed the second, pulling the pair level. Sadom briefly pulled ahead with birdies at the third and seventh, but each time Poom responded. The turning point came at the par-4 14th, where Poom dropped a shot to fall behind. A second consecutive bogey on 15 widened the gap, and Sadom held firm over the final three holes.