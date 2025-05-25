Sadom clinches Korea Open, ends 3-year drought in style

“This is one of the biggest events in the region. It’s a big honour to win here,” said an emotional Sadom, whose last triumph came at the Singapore Open in 2022. “I really focused today. More than the past three days. I’m just so happy.”
Poom, who began the day with a one-shot lead, faltered late in the round with costly bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes, allowing Sadom to seize control and close out the victory. Korea’s Songgyu Yoo (72) placed third, four strokes adrift, while Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho produced the lowest round of the week, a sizzling 64, to finish tied fourth alongside Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and teenage Korean amateur Minsu Kim.
The victory lifts Sadom to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit standings, overtaking Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and American Ollie Schniederjans.
It was a roller-coaster final round, with the lead exchanging hands multiple times between the Thai duo. Sadom, who started one back, bogeyed the opening hole before Poom double-bogeyed the second, pulling the pair level. Sadom briefly pulled ahead with birdies at the third and seventh, but each time Poom responded. The turning point came at the par-4 14th, where Poom dropped a shot to fall behind. A second consecutive bogey on 15 widened the gap, and Sadom held firm over the final three holes.
“Playing with a Thai friend like Poom helps me a lot. He’s such a good player, especially with the putter and short game,” said Sadom. “I’ve changed my swing recently, and I feel I can really trust it now.”
Sadom’s breakthrough marks his third career Asian Tour title, adding to earlier wins at the 2019 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open and the 2022 Singapore Open. Despite several near-misses in recent years, including three runner-up finishes since 2022, this win reaffirms his position among the region’s elite talents.
He also becomes just the third Thai to lift the Korea Open trophy, following in the footsteps of legends Thongchai Jaidee (2000) and Jazz Janewattananond (2019).
His return to The Open is particularly meaningful. In 2022 at St. Andrews, Sadom made headlines by finishing in a tie for 11th — the best-ever finish by a Thai golfer in a Major Championship.
For Poom, it was a bittersweet day. Despite playing valiantly on a layout that heavily favoured longer hitters, he showcased his renowned iron precision and short game wizardry to contend until the final stretch. Sadly, news of his grandmother’s passing awaited him at the end of the round.
“It was a tough day, but second place isn’t bad — and I’ve secured my card,” Poom said quietly. “But I received some bad news from home. So, the result doesn’t really matter now.”
The Asian Tour resumes next month with the US$2 million International Series Morocco, set for July 3–6 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.