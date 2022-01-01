Sadom Prevails at Thailand Mixed #5 for 5th Season Victory

Apart from the prize money, Sadom is also rewarded a free scholarship at Rangsit University to pursue a degree in golf from bachelor’s degree to doctoral level.

Appearing in red shirt, black pants with black cap, the trademark outfit of Tiger Woods, Wichayapat hoped to take some inspiration from the golf super star in his bid for a maiden victory. He started at the first tee-off with a shot advantage and was still one up after 10 holes. However, a disappointing bogey on the 12th allowed Sadom to share equal lead at 25 all and even he fought back with two birdies, it was too late. He finished with 27 under-par-261.

“I really gave it a fight out there, but Sadom was too good. But I’m happy with my golf game and I’ve shown some great results in several tournaments. I hope that I will finally win next year,” said Wichayapat who was born when his father was watching Woods play at The Masters. That’s why he is named Tiger for short by his father.

With dressing style and brown skin, Wichayapat reminded people of Woods back in his days in the US.

“When I was studying in the States (University of Nebraska Omaha), people called me names like the “Big Cat” or the “Jungle Cat”. I liked it. It was fun,” said Wichayapat who earned Bt500,000 as the runner-up.

Rounding up the top three was two-time champion Prom Meesawat who shot a 65 and a total 25 under-par-263. He will return to his home in Hua Hin Bt300,000 richer from the third placed prize money.

Whiz Kid Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, won the best male amateur while national player Natthakritta Vongtaveelap won the best female amateur after each shot a 267 at tied sixth.

A total of five Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf have been organised this year. Arpichaya Yubol was the first and only female winner when she triumphed in the inaugural event at the Black Mountain Golf Club in February.

Prom Meesawat and his best friend Chapchai Nirat shared the title together (due to darkness during a play-off) in the second edition at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai in April. In October, 17-year-old Ramil Saelim emerged the only amateur winner in the third circuit at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club before Prom claimed his second Thailand Mixed crown at the at the Black Mountain Golf Club in November.



