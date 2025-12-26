DE Ministry warns of four scam trends to watch in 2026

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has warned the public to prepare for four major scam trends expected to intensify in 2026, urging people to stay alert and avoid falling victim to online fraud.

Suchada Zhang Thaensap, Minister’s Secretary and DES Ministry spokesperson, said the warning aligns with the government’s policy to prevent and suppress online crime under Chaichanok Chidchob, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, with an emphasis on raising public awareness and digital literacy to reduce losses from scammers.

Citing data from the AOC 1441 Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Operations Centre, she said most victims are working-age adults. The 20–49 age group accounted for 223,300 cases, followed by the 50–64 age group with 53,265 cases.