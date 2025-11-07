DE Ministry and CIB uncover major scam operation with over 9 million personal records

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DE), on Friday held a joint press conference with the Royal Thai Police to announce the results of the “Cut Down Scam” operation. The operation uncovered a scam involving the illegal sale of over 9 million personal records to scammers, resulting in damages estimated at over 298 million baht.

Authorities carried out searches in eight locations across Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chonburi, and Phuket, leading to the arrest of six suspects. The arrests were made under warrants for possessing or disclosing personal information to be used in cybercrimes or other criminal activities, with penalties including up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

The authorities also seized several items, including 6 computers, 17 mobile phones, 9 data storage devices, 7 bank account books, and 4 other items (computer connection equipment, notebooks, etc.)