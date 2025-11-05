China executes 5 tied to Kokang call-centre scam in Myanmar

Xinhua reported that on Tuesday (November 4), the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court in Guangdong province sentenced five defendants to death for their involvement in a criminal network operating in the Kokang region of northern Myanmar. The group was convicted of multiple offences, including fraud, intentional homicide, and assault.

The court ruled that their crimes led to the deaths of six Chinese citizens, the suicide of another, and several injuries.

In addition to the five executions, two defendants received suspended death sentences, five were given life imprisonment, and nine others were jailed for between three and 20 years. The sentences were accompanied by fines, asset seizures, and deportations.