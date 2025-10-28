Malaysian lured with ‘satay job’ to Cambodia, trapped in scam call centre

After arriving in Cambodia, the victim, known only as Jo, said he was forced to scam Malaysians or risk being beaten or tased.

“I was approached by my friend, who drives a luxury car, in March. We were close as I used to serve satay at his father’s restaurant.

“I was promised a job selling satay in Cambodia with a monthly salary of US$1,500, and I believed him,” he said during a press conference organised by Skudai assemblywoman Marina Ibrahim on Oct 27.

Jo said he left for Phnom Penh in the first week of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in April after being given RM2,000 (US$420) in pocket money and paid flight tickets.

“I was treated to a three-day hotel stay and then taken to entertainment lounges where we were served drinks.