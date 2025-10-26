Regional Truce: Enhanced Ceasefire Signed by Thai and Cambodian PMs at ASEAN Summit, Trump Witnesses



US President Donald Trump oversaw the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement at the ASEAN Summit, formally ending the recent deadly border conflict and paving the way for de-escalation.

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed a comprehensive peace accord on Sunday at the 47th ASEAN Summit, bringing a formal end to the deadly five-day border conflict that erupted between the two countries in July.

According to Reuters, the signing ceremony, which took place shortly after the arrival of US President Donald Trump in Kuala Lumpur, was the culmination of international efforts initiated by the US President and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The agreement builds upon a shaky truce brokered three months ago, following personal intervention by President Trump, who had reportedly urged the two nations to halt hostilities or face potential freezes in their respective trade talks with Washington.

"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighbourly relationships," President Trump said at the signing ceremony, which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Observer Team and Prisoner Release

The agreement, formalised in a joint declaration, establishes an ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) to monitor and verify the ceasefire’s full implementation.

The AOT will deploy personnel from ASEAN member states to ensure the peace "prevails and endures," as announced by President Trump.

In a key step towards reconciliation, the accord includes the prompt release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war by Thailand, intended as a gesture of confidence and trust.

