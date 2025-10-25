PM’s schedule for ASEAN Summit and Thai-Cambodia peace signing on October 26

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by a delegation including General Natthaphon Narkphanit, Minister of Defence, and Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, departed from Don Mueang Airport (Military 2, Wing 6) in Bangkok for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
The delegation is scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9:30 PM local time (1 hour ahead of Thailand), where they will be warmly welcomed by Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysia’s Minister of Defence.
On October 26, Prime Minister Anutin will attend the opening of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, as well as the ASEAN Prize award ceremony and the formal signing of the agreement to admit Timor-Leste as a full ASEAN member. During this occasion, he will express congratulations and reaffirm Thailand’s role alongside ASEAN members in promoting unity, security, and comprehensive cooperation to achieve peace and sustainable development in the region.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with US President Donald J. Trump to strengthen cooperation on economic, security, and sustainable development issues in the region. He will then take part in the signing ceremony of the "Joint Declaration by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand", which outlines the steps for managing the Thai-Cambodia border and fostering peace between the two countries. The ceremony will be witnessed by Malaysia’s Prime Minister and the US President, reflecting Thailand’s genuine commitment to advancing the Thai-Cambodia peace process. A press conference will follow the signing.
After completing his duties, PM and his delegation will return to Thailand on the same day.