PM’s schedule for ASEAN Summit and Thai-Cambodia peace signing on October 26

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by a delegation including General Natthaphon Narkphanit, Minister of Defence, and Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, departed from Don Mueang Airport (Military 2, Wing 6) in Bangkok for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9:30 PM local time (1 hour ahead of Thailand), where they will be warmly welcomed by Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysia’s Minister of Defence.

On October 26, Prime Minister Anutin will attend the opening of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, as well as the ASEAN Prize award ceremony and the formal signing of the agreement to admit Timor-Leste as a full ASEAN member. During this occasion, he will express congratulations and reaffirm Thailand’s role alongside ASEAN members in promoting unity, security, and comprehensive cooperation to achieve peace and sustainable development in the region.