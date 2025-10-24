Anutin responds to accusations of involvement with scammers, confirms action against offenders

Anutin Charnvirakul responded to accusations of being linked to scammers following reports from the New York Times identifying Thailand as a hub for scam activities. He confirmed that efforts to tackle the problem were already underway, with the Royal Thai Police and relevant agencies working on both prevention and action against offenders.
Prime Minister Anutin highlighted that the claims circulating on social media were based on misinformation, stating that the government’s actions were based on official documents. He assured the public that he had given clear instructions to law enforcement to stay ahead of criminals, including thorough investigations and the revocation of citizenship for individuals involved in criminal activities, such as Ly Yong Phat (Padd Suphapa).
The Prime Minister also commented on the recent remarks by Pol Gen Surachet Hakparn, former Deputy Police Chief, suggesting that a certain politician with the initials "Ch." might be linked to scam networks. Anutin jokingly acknowledged the ambiguity of the initials but reaffirmed that the government had already conducted internal investigations with the help of agencies such as the National Police, DSI, and AMLO.
Regarding criticism from MP Rukchanok Srinork about the appointment of Deputy PM Thammanat Prompao as head of the Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Committee, Anutin advised against such criticisms, stating that those who had not been involved in government work should not judge others’ methods. He added that his government had already taken significant actions, including asset seizures and the revocation of citizenship, and that progress was ongoing, even if it takes time.
When asked about the pressure of tackling scammers, Anutin stated that it was a normal part of governance to work under pressure, as the government faced daily challenges. He assured that as long as actions were aligned with the right direction, they would continue to press forward in combating scam networks and fraud.
Finally, he responded to claims that he and Newin Chidchob were allegedly behind the scams, dismissing the idea with a firm rebuttal, "Such conclusions are baseless."