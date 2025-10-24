Anutin responds to accusations of involvement with scammers, confirms action against offenders

Anutin Charnvirakul responded to accusations of being linked to scammers following reports from the New York Times identifying Thailand as a hub for scam activities. He confirmed that efforts to tackle the problem were already underway, with the Royal Thai Police and relevant agencies working on both prevention and action against offenders.

Prime Minister Anutin highlighted that the claims circulating on social media were based on misinformation, stating that the government’s actions were based on official documents. He assured the public that he had given clear instructions to law enforcement to stay ahead of criminals, including thorough investigations and the revocation of citizenship for individuals involved in criminal activities, such as Ly Yong Phat (Padd Suphapa).

The Prime Minister also commented on the recent remarks by Pol Gen Surachet Hakparn, former Deputy Police Chief, suggesting that a certain politician with the initials "Ch." might be linked to scam networks. Anutin jokingly acknowledged the ambiguity of the initials but reaffirmed that the government had already conducted internal investigations with the help of agencies such as the National Police, DSI, and AMLO.