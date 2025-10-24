Anutin signs order to revoke Thai nationality of Cambodia's Ly Yong Phat linked to scammers and call-centre gangs

PM Anutin Charnvirakul signed an order revoking the Thai nationality of Ly Yong Phat, a Cambodian senator, after reports from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated his involvement in a scam network linked to call-centres. Phat, who held both Thai and Cambodian nationalities, had been under investigation for ties to human trafficking and cyber fraud activities. His assets in Thailand, valued at over 70 million baht, were frozen by US authorities.

The Ministry of Interior's order to revoke his Thai nationality is based on the grounds outlined in the Nationality Act, as Phat's actions were deemed to pose a threat to national security and public order. The Thai government has expressed concern that allowing Phat to retain Thai citizenship could cause serious harm to public welfare.