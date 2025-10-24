Hundreds of online scam workers from KK Park await crossing into Thailand

The workers reportedly escaped from KK Park, also known as Kyar Phyan, after hearing reports that the Myanmar military would soon raid the compound, which had been operating online fraud businesses. Thousands of foreign workers fled from the site on October 22, witnesses said.

On the morning of October 23, foreign nationals from various countries, including China, Thailand, India, and several African nations, gathered near the bridge seeking entry into Thailand. Residents said Myanmar authorities later arrived in military vehicles and took the foreigners away.