Hundreds of online scam workers from KK Park await crossing into Thailand

The workers reportedly escaped from KK Park, also known as Kyar Phyan, after hearing reports that the Myanmar military would soon raid the compound, which had been operating online fraud businesses. Thousands of foreign workers fled from the site on October 22, witnesses said.
On the morning of October 23, foreign nationals from various countries, including China, Thailand, India, and several African nations, gathered near the bridge seeking entry into Thailand. Residents said Myanmar authorities later arrived in military vehicles and took the foreigners away.
“In the morning, there were many foreigners, Chinese, Indians, Africans, even Ethiopians,” said a resident living near the bridge. “Around noon, military trucks came and took them away. They were likely taken for verification and coordination with their respective embassies.”
Another resident said, “Last night, officials also took away around 500 foreigners. It didn’t seem like they were being arrested, but rather taken for processing.”
For those fleeing from the AA Site and KK Park, the taxi fare from Mae Htaw Tha Lay village to Myawaddy has risen from 50,000 to around 100,000 kyats per person, and there is an overflow of accommodation and hotels in Myawaddy.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network