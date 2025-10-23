Suspect in Cambodia murder identified as accomplice in Daechi-dong drug case

In addition to concerns over challenges in legal enforcement, local media in Cambodia reported that members of scam syndicates were fleeing compounds in Sihanoukville and moving into neighbouring countries — raising fears that efforts to rescue hundreds of Korean nationals held captive could become far more difficult.

Surveillance footage reported by local media showed scam syndicate members loading equipment, such as phones and computers, onto large buses and vans in an apparent attempt to flee the country.

Such groups are expected to be heading toward Laos, which borders Cambodia, or further north toward Myanmar. In both countries, scam compounds are reported to be already well-established with weaker law enforcement.

Employment scams of a similar nature to those in Cambodia have also been reported in both countries, according to data revealed by Rep. Kim Geon of the People Power Party. Laos and Myanmar logged 28 and 3 reports related to employment scams, respectively, in 2024.

The National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee also continued its parliamentary audits on Wednesday at the Korean Embassy in Cambodia, joined by officials from embassies in Vietnam, Thailand and Laos. Lawmakers questioned the Korean mission in Phnom Penh on whether they had faithfully responded to the scam-related crimes involving South Koreans over the recent surge in abductions and detentions by scam syndicates in the country and neighbouring countries.

During the audit, the acting Ambassador of South Korea to Cambodia, Kim Hyung-soo, stated that approximately 100 reports of kidnappings or illegal detentions of Korean nationals remained unresolved in the country over the past two years.

Between 2023 and August 2025, Kim stated that a total of 550 cases had been reported to the embassy, with approximately 450 cases successfully resolved to date.

"There were fewer than 20 cases reported in 2023, but the number surged to 220 last year and further jumped to 330 as of August this year," said Kim.

South Korean authorities estimate that around 1,000 Koreans remain forcibly detained in Cambodian scam compounds, with around 80 individuals currently unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, North Gyeongsang Province revealed on Wednesday that it has suspended all official development assistance projects it planned to conduct or was conducting in Cambodia in response to the recent controversies. The university student who was tortured to death and whose cremated remains were returned on Tuesday was from the province.

The provincial government had initially allocated 750 million won ($524,000) in 2024 for supporting agriculture-related development projects in Cambodia. The province had long maintained close development cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in rural infrastructure and safety equipment.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network