Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak resigns to avoid burdening government, denies links to Cambodian scam network

Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong announced his resignation on Wednesday (October 22), following media reports naming him as one of seven politicians allegedly linked to scam networks operating in Cambodia.
Vorapak said that a group of individuals had recently spread distorted and defamatory claims attempting to link him to scam syndicates across the region.
“There have been accusations that I am connected to scam operations in Cambodia. I wish to make it clear that I have never been involved in any fraud, scams, or illegal business activities, in Cambodia or anywhere else,” he stated.
He also denied any connection between himself and BIC Group or BIC Bank Cambodia, which have been accused of involvement in fraudulent schemes. “I have no relationship with either entity and expect due legal process to establish the facts,” he said.
Vorapak admitted to having met Yim Leak, chairman of BIC Group, but clarified that he had never served as a director, adviser, or consultant for BIC Bank Cambodia, nor had he received any payment or compensation. He said his photo and name had been used without his knowledge, though they were later removed.
He further explained that he knew Benjamin Mauerberge only as a fellow parent — their children attended the same school and were classmates — and denied knowing any details of his business dealings or links with Yim Leak.
Addressing allegations that his wife had received several million US dollars in cryptocurrency, Vorapak called the claim “entirely false,” insisting she had never held a crypto account or received any benefits connected to the alleged network.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to resign as deputy finance minister so that personal matters will not become a burden to the government. This decision reflects my commitment to transparency and to preserving the independence of the administration from personal controversy,” he said.
Vorapak affirmed his innocence and vowed to take legal action against those spreading false information to protect his honour and reputation.
He also outlined his professional background, noting that he had previously served as Country Head of Bank of America Thailand, CEO of JP Morgan’s banking and securities group, and President of Krungthai Bank until 2016. After retiring at age 52, he worked as a consultant and executive coach for several international financial institutions.
In 2024, he became chief adviser to former deputy prime minister and finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira, marking his first role in politics. He was appointed Deputy Finance Minister on September 19, 2025 and served for 33 days before resigning.
“I have no political ambition,” Vorapak concluded. “I only wish to share my knowledge and contribute to the nation’s progress.”