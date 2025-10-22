Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak resigns to avoid burdening government, denies links to Cambodian scam network

Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong announced his resignation on Wednesday (October 22), following media reports naming him as one of seven politicians allegedly linked to scam networks operating in Cambodia.

Vorapak said that a group of individuals had recently spread distorted and defamatory claims attempting to link him to scam syndicates across the region.

“There have been accusations that I am connected to scam operations in Cambodia. I wish to make it clear that I have never been involved in any fraud, scams, or illegal business activities, in Cambodia or anywhere else,” he stated.

He also denied any connection between himself and BIC Group or BIC Bank Cambodia, which have been accused of involvement in fraudulent schemes. “I have no relationship with either entity and expect due legal process to establish the facts,” he said.

Vorapak admitted to having met Yim Leak, chairman of BIC Group, but clarified that he had never served as a director, adviser, or consultant for BIC Bank Cambodia, nor had he received any payment or compensation. He said his photo and name had been used without his knowledge, though they were later removed.