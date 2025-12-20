Rubio hopes for ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia by Tuesday

The recent fighting between the two countries reignited after a previous truce failed to hold, as both sides cited unresolved grievances.

Rubio stated that the U.S. is pushing for both nations to adhere to an existing ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump, rather than negotiating a new deal.

He emphasized the importance of returning to the original terms of the ceasefire, which both sides had previously signed, as a foundation for peace.

The conflict, which had previously been halted with a signed commitment, has now flared up again due to non-compliance.

Rubio explained that the current mission is to bring both sides back to the negotiation table.

ASEAN foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on Monday, and Rubio has already had discussions with Thailand's foreign minister. He hopes the situation can be resolved by Monday or Tuesday, with ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the previously signed agreement.