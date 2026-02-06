Investors rush to gold as tech and Bitcoin crash

"In this environment, gold is kind of holding its own and silver is caving in under the risk-off," noted Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

To mitigate risks associated with heightened volatility, CME Group raised margin requirements for precious metals for the third time this year.

Spot gold rose 2.3% to US$4,879.45 per ounce (up 0.3% for the week), while US gold futures for April delivery added 0.2% to US$4,897.20.

In contrast, silver experienced a wild session; after plummeting 10% in early Asian trade to a 1.5-month low (below US$65), it rebounded 3.8% to US$73.91.