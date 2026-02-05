Gold prices tumble THB2,300, with 101 intraday adjustments

Gold market analysis

Record-breaking volatility: The gold market faced “heavy volatility” today, with the Association announcing price adjustments as many as 101 times, a very high number reflecting uncertainty in global markets.

Sharp, continued drop: After surging by more than THB2,100 on February 4, prices plunged immediately from market open today (down THB1,200 at the open) and continued falling, ending the day down THB2,400.

Downward pressure factors:

Gold Spot: Global gold prices were highly volatile after breaking below the key US$5,000-per-ounce level, moving in a lower range due to profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing by large funds.