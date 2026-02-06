Let’s Cheer for the Thai Golfers Chasing Victory at Home! AIS PLAY Streams ‘Honda LPGA Thailand’ Live Starting from the First Hole – Full 4-Day Coverage

Taking place from February 19–22, live from Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi, fans can closely follow every critical stroke and cheer for world-class golfers. The tournament is accessible via smartphones, tablets, and Smart TVs through the AIS PLAY platform, ensuring the most comprehensive and immersive golf viewing experience available anywhere, anytime.
Rungtip Jarusiripipat, Head of Entertainment Department at AIS, stated: "AIS remains committed to delivering the ultimate golf viewing experience to Thai audiences. The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand stands as the premier women's golf tournament in Thailand, featuring a field of 72 world-class golfers. This includes prominent Thai stars such as 'Jeeno' Atthaya Thitikul (Current World No. 1), 'May' Ariya Jutanugarn, and 'Mo' Moriya Jutanugarn, who will display their prowess before their home crowd. A distinctive privilege of watching via AIS PLAY is the extensive coverage provided: 5 hours daily, commencing from the very first hole of the lead group. This ensures viewers can track every significant moment of the Thai athletes and join in supporting their pursuit of the championship."
The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand marks the 19th edition of the tournament held in Thailand at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi, scheduled for February 19–22, 2026. The roster of 72 golfers will compete with no cut in the final two rounds for the US$1.8 million prize (approx. 60 million Baht). The field is headlined by beloved 8 Thai athletes, including "Jeeno" Atthaya Thitikul (Current World No. 1), "May" Ariya Jutanugarn, "Meow" Pajaree Anannarukarn, "Proud" Chanettee Wannasaen, “Mo” Moriya Jutanugarn, "Waen" Pornanong Phatlum, "April" Chanokan Angurasaranee (National Qualifiers Champion), and "Prim" Prachnakorn (SEA Games 2025 double Gold Medalist). They are joined by international elites such as Angel Yin (defending from the US), Yin Ruoning (rising star from China), and Lydia Ko (former World No. 1 from New Zealand).
AIS customers can watch the entire 2026 LPGA Tour season exclusive on AIS PLAY by subscribing to one of three comprehensive sports and entertainment packages
Further information regarding the package details at https://www.ais.th/consumers/entertainment