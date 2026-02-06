Let’s Cheer for the Thai Golfers Chasing Victory at Home! AIS PLAY Streams ‘Honda LPGA Thailand’ Live Starting from the First Hole – Full 4-Day Coverage

Taking place from February 19–22, live from Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi, fans can closely follow every critical stroke and cheer for world-class golfers. The tournament is accessible via smartphones, tablets, and Smart TVs through the AIS PLAY platform, ensuring the most comprehensive and immersive golf viewing experience available anywhere, anytime.

Rungtip Jarusiripipat, Head of Entertainment Department at AIS, stated: "AIS remains committed to delivering the ultimate golf viewing experience to Thai audiences. The 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand stands as the premier women's golf tournament in Thailand, featuring a field of 72 world-class golfers. This includes prominent Thai stars such as 'Jeeno' Atthaya Thitikul (Current World No. 1), 'May' Ariya Jutanugarn, and 'Mo' Moriya Jutanugarn, who will display their prowess before their home crowd. A distinctive privilege of watching via AIS PLAY is the extensive coverage provided: 5 hours daily, commencing from the very first hole of the lead group. This ensures viewers can track every significant moment of the Thai athletes and join in supporting their pursuit of the championship."